Carlito Recalls Defeating John Cena For WWE United States Title, Talks Future Goals In Wrestling

In a recent interview with the La Crosse Tribune, Carlito discussed defeating John Cena for the US title in 2004, his future goals in wrestling, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Carlito on learning the ropes working for his father, Carlos Colon Jr., in World Wrestling Council: “Every job I had was wrestling related, working for my dad’s promotion. I did different jobs around the promotion, from putting up the ring to selling beer out in the crowd to being a cameraman, so I guess that was just a gradual step in the evolution. It was inevitable, I guess.”

On how the experience watching wrestling in Puerto Rico helped him develop his style: “What was cool about Puerto Rico was that you got to see guys come in from Japan, from Mexico, from Canada and all these different places. It was like a melting pot where you get to see all these different styles blend together. I kind of just took stuff from different people and tried to make my own (style). I always wanted to be the first me and not the next anybody.”

On his push in WWE and defeating John Cena for the US title in 2004: “It was crazy. It was like, ‘They must really believe in me.’ Also, being second generation, doors can open up faster. But at the same time, you have to perform at a certain level because they may not see you, but the person who came before you. That door may open, but you have to perform right away.”

On his return to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble and his future goals in wrestling: “My main goal was to show up in the best shape I could and be the best version of me I could be. There is no set goal. I’m open to whatever. I’m just doing my thing, and if something comes up, great.”