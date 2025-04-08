Carlito Jokes About Bron Breakker Spear: ‘Funeral Service Is Scheduled For This Friday’

Carlito took a massive spear from Bron Breakker on last night’s WWE Raw, and he took to Twitter for a self-deprecating joke about it. Monday night’s show saw Breakker run down the ramp to nail Carlito with a vicious spear before going after his WrestleMania opponents in Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. Carlito posted to Twitter on Tuesday to comment, writing:

“Thank you everyone for your thought & prayers! …my funeral service is scheduled for this Friday. My family asks for privacy during this painful time, muchas gracias #WWERaw #WWERawonNetflix #spear #brokeninhalf #BronBreakker”