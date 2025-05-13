Carlito Thinks Logan Paul Has Earned the Right To Be Called a Wrestler

In an interview with Talksport, Carlito defended Logan Paul from his detractors and says the social media star has ‘earned the right’ to be called a wrestler now. Paul is set to challenge Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight title at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. Here are highlights:

On Logan Paul: “He’s earned the right to be called a wrestler. He can actually get in there and do some damage.”

On celebrity wrestlers in the modern era “I like when they come in and they actually take it seriously and then do great things. WWE is on a good streak of people to come in [when] they’re not just there to be a celebrity of just get their face on WWE TV. They actually put the work in and they’ve done great work.”