WWE News: Carlito & Mickie James Want Chris Masters to Return, Stock Ticks Down

February 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Masters

– Carlito and Mickie James are proponents of bringing Chris Masters back to WWE. James retweeted a post by Carlito in which he wrote that he’s like to see Masters return:

“Next up, let’s get this beast to stop by. #wwe #WWERaw #wwesmackdown”

– WWE’s stock closed at $57.16 on Tuesday, down $.42 (0.73%) fromo the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.57% on the day.

