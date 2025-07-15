Carlito Reveals What It’s Like To Take Bron Breakker’s Spear

Carlito was the recipient of Bron Breakker’s most famous spear to date, and he recently weighed in on what it was like to take the move. Carlito got destroyed by a massive spear from Breakker on the April 7th episode of Raw, which turned into a viral moment for the two. Carlito appeared on D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel for a new video talking about his most controversial moments and during the conversation he spoke about what it was like to take the spear from the former Intercontinental Champion.

“It is scary to look at up close,” Carlito said (per Fightful). “I think it depends on how he feels about you. You know what I mean? The impact, this one was pretty intense. I just remember him running at me. I’m, you know, I’m ready, and then all of a sudden he takes off in the air. I was like, ‘Wait a minute. What’s going on here?’

He continued, “Luckily I didn’t have to do much on my part. That was here. Just getting hit and going with it, and I played dead too.”

Carlito exited WWE at the start of June, while Breakker is now in Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s stable. He competed in the Gauntlet Match for a SummerSlam World Heavyweight Championship match on last night’s Raw, which was won by CM Punk.