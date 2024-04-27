– As noted, a mystery attacker assaulted Dragon Lee on WWE SmackDown the night before WrestleMania 40. As a result, Andrade replaced Lee to team with Rey Mysterio in the matchup against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at the event. During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar revealed the security footage from the April 5 attack after Humberto and Angel lost a tag team match against Mysterio and Lee. The footage revealed that Lee was attacked by Carlito.

After he was revealed as the real culprit, Carlito shoved both Lee and Mysterio before hitting Lee with a Backstabber and bailing out of the ringside area. It’s not clear why he betrayed his LWO brethren.

You can view some clips of Carlito’s betrayal from SmackDown below: