Carlito Reveals Original Plan For His 2021 WWE Appearance
December 7, 2022 | Posted by
Carlito made a return to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble, but he recently revealed that wasn’t the original plan. The WWE alumnus did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and during the session he revealed that the original plan was for him to appear at the Raw Legends night a couple weeks before until plans changed. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the original plan for his WWE appearance: “Originally I was supposed to do the Legends Night a couple of weeks before that.”
On his Royal Rumble experience: “It was great. What sucked was people not being there… It would’ve been cool to be in front of a WWE crowd again, but it was pretty fun.”
