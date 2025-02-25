Carlito Reveals Who He’d Want in His Corner for a Real Bar Fight

– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Carlito revealed who he’d want in his corner if he found himself in a shoot bar fight situation. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Carlito on who he’d want help from in a shoot bar fight: “I would probably say Haku. I just heard stories. I’m sure the old-timers will tell you that. I’d probably take Brock [Lesnar]. I don’t think you have to do anything. Just looking at him, they say ‘You know what, [he’s a beast].’ Third guy, I think probably Bobby Lashley or Shelton [Benjamin], either of those two.”

On why you don’t want to make Shelton Benjamin mad: “Shelton’s quiet, but he’s an assassin. You don’t want to get him mad. Then fourth, it’d probably be my dad [Carlos Colon]. He didn’t talk about it a lot to me, but the stories I hear from all the old-timers …. remember, he’s a Black, Puerto Rican in the South back in them days. You had to fight.”