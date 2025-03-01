Carlito Says Dominik Mysterio’s Love of Chicken Tenders Will Catch Up With Him

– Speaking to Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Carlito discussed about how much his stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, loves chicken tenders, and how it will catch up with him when he’s older. Carlito jokingly said on Dominik’s love of chicken tenders (via WrestlingInc.com), “He loves them chicken tendies, yeah. He’s like 17 [years old], so right now he can get away with eating as many [as he wants]. It’ll catch up with him. He’ll see. He’ll find out.”

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, Mysterio lost to Bron Breakker via disqualification after The Judgment Day interfered.