Carlito Says His WWE Return Was ‘Great’ But Not The Same Without Live Audience

Carlito made his WWE return last night at the Royal Rumble, arriving in the #8 spot in the Men’s Rumble match. He spoke with WWE.com after the match and commented on the lack of a live audience.

He said: “Man, it’s crazy, you know? After more than ten years of being away, I wasn’t expecting, you know… but on the receiving end, for them to remember me, it’s pretty humbling to receive that kind of response all these years after. It was great, you know. I’ll be honest, it’s not the same as having a live audience out there, but you know, it’s WWE, man. Being in that ring is like nothing else in the world, really. It was great, man. Seeing a bunch of the boys from back in the day, seeing a lot of new faces, meeting a lot of new friends. It’s just a great experience for me, really.”