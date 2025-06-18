– Appearing on Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE Superstar and wrestling free agent Carlito discussed his latest WWE run, how he wasn’t surprised when WWE opted not to renew his contract when his latest deal expired. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Carlito on WWE letting his contract expire and not renewing his deal: “I wasn’t too surprised or too shocked. I signed for two years, and it actually went better than I thought it would go. The only thing is, I’m a professional, you know what I mean? They could have told me, and I would have, you know, at least let me finish out the story for the Judgment Day, so they can keep on going. I think it’s a disrespect to the fans that they some that just dropped the story lines.”

On how he felt worse for R-Truth (aka Ron Killings: “But honestly, I just felt worse for Truth. I mean, if it wasn’t a work, I felt worse for Truth. There’s certain guys that I think should have a proper send off. Sure, I mean, everybody’s time comes, right? You can’t keep everybody forever, but at least some deserve a proper sendoff. And so I was glad to see things worked out for him.”

On understanding how the business works: “I just understand this business from the — I’ve had every single job in this business like, you know, I even had Hunter’s job, to a smaller scale back in Puerto Rico. Not his job, but I would I would see my dad, and I would be in the room when he was negotiating the guys and all. I see everything and I understand how the business works.”

Ron Killings was in a similar boat as Carlito, where his contract expired, and WWE opted not to renew it. However, WWE ultimately brought back Killings a short time later, with the wrestler making his TV return at Money in the Bank. The former R-Truth later cut off his braids and renamed himself as “Ron Killings” now.