Carlito Says He’s ‘On The Way Up’ Following WWE Raw Victory
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Carlito picked up a victory over Dragon Lee in a singles bout. Following the match, Carlito spoke on his victory in a WWE digital exclusive video, denying any controversy over his victory.
Carlito said on the match, “What was controversial about it? You know what the point is, Carlito got the victory, that’s all that needs to be known. Carlito’s from here is on the way up, and we’re gonna show that Judgment Day rules this place.”
You can check out that clip below:
