Carlito Set For This Week’s After the Bell Podcast

WWE has announced that Carlito will be the guest for tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. Carlito made his return at the Royal Rumble and then wrestled the next night on RAW.

Grab an apple (and head to Apple Podcasts) as former Intercontinental, United States and WWE Tag Team Champion Carlito drops in on WWE After the Bell for its coolest episode yet.

Fresh off his dynamic return in the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Carlito sits down with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph to talk about his 2010 WWE release, his time on the independent wrestling circuit, the reason why he had unfinished business in WWE and what it meant to step inside the WWE ThunderDome for Royal Rumble and Monday Night Raw the following night.