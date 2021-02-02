WWE News: Carlito Teams With Jeff Hardy on Raw, Lashley Brutalizes Riddle in US Title Match

– Carlito competed in his first WWE Raw match in 10 years, teaming with Jeff Hardy for a winning effort. Carlito followed up his Royal Rumble appearance by tagging with Hardy to defeat Elias & Jaxson Ryker. You can see clips from the match below:

– Elsewhere on Raw, Bobby Lashley lost his US Title defense by DQ by refusing to release a full nelson in the ropes on Riddle. That clip is below: