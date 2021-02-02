wrestling / News
WWE News: Carlito Teams With Jeff Hardy on Raw, Lashley Brutalizes Riddle in US Title Match
– Carlito competed in his first WWE Raw match in 10 years, teaming with Jeff Hardy for a winning effort. Carlito followed up his Royal Rumble appearance by tagging with Hardy to defeat Elias & Jaxson Ryker. You can see clips from the match below:
.@litocolon279 has never looked BETTER!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/J5zUJD2G0Z
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021
.@litocolon279 has never looked BETTER!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/J5zUJD2G0Z
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021
What a win for the charismatic team of @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @litocolon279 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/nd72ZJxnuB
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021
Now that…….. THAT'S COOL! 🍎🍏@JEFFHARDYBRAND @litocolon279#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pA0VH28Tig
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 2, 2021
– Elsewhere on Raw, Bobby Lashley lost his US Title defense by DQ by refusing to release a full nelson in the ropes on Riddle. That clip is below:
