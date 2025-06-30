Carlito Set To Face Matt Riddle In First Match Since WWE Exit

Carlito’s first post-WWE match is set, as he’ll face Matt Riddle next month. Big Time Wrestling announced on Sunday that Carlito, who became a free agent earlier this month after his contract with WWE expired, will face Riddle at their July 25th show in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The announcement reads:

“MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT

Battle for the King of BTW- The King of the Bros MATT RIDDLE vs. The King of Cool CARLITO

