– Speaking to Fightful’s Joe Pearl ahead of WrestleMania 41, The Judgment Day’s Carlito was asked about John Cena attempting to win a 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 during Cena’s Farewell Tour. Carlito says he’d like to see Cena win his 17th world title and then beat him up again.

Carlito said on his former WWE rival, “It’s good for him. He wants to go out this way. He deserves to go out however he wants to. We’d all like to see him win the 17th championship. It’s something he deserves.” Carlito continued on John Cena to Pearl, “If he wants to get in there one more time, I’ll beat his old butt up. I’ll whoop him again like I did before.”

John Cena faces Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship later tonight at WrestleMania 41: Night Two at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Also, Carlito’s stablemates, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Title also featuring champ Bron Breakker and Penta.

Tonight’s show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and stream on Netflix internationally.