Carlito Explains Why He Prefers WWE Under Triple H vs. His Previous Run

Carlito says that he prefers WWE in his current run than his last one under Vince McMahon and has explained how. The Judgment Day member touched on the topic during his conversation with Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the company now vs. his previous run: “I don’t want to sound like a suck up right? If you say something bad when you’re not with the company you’re bitter, if you say something good you’re a suck up, [but] I enjoy the Triple H era 20 times more.”

On why he prefers WWE under Triple H: “He’s doing the youth movement which wasn’t–they didn’t have that in the past. It doesn’t really help me out now, but I appreciate that’s the way the business is going…just the backstage is different. I mean all the bullies are gone, I didn’t get bullied it was still that kind of mentality, and just a lot of the toxicity is gone you know what I mean? Backstage is like–it’s boring, but it’s a good boring.”