Carlos Cabrera Signs With AEW, Joins Commentary Team
April 17, 2024 | Posted by
Carlos Cabrera is All Elite, joining AEW as part of their commentary team. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Cabrera, who was part of WWE from 1993 to 2022 as part of the Spanish announce team and more, has signed with the company.
Khan wrote:
“Welcome to the @AEW commentary team tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Carlos Cabrera is All Elite!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 18, 2024
