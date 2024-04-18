wrestling / News

Carlos Cabrera Signs With AEW, Joins Commentary Team

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carlos Cabrera AEW Image Credit: AEW

Carlos Cabrera is All Elite, joining AEW as part of their commentary team. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Cabrera, who was part of WWE from 1993 to 2022 as part of the Spanish announce team and more, has signed with the company.

Khan wrote:

“Welcome to the @AEW commentary team tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!

Carlos Cabrera is All Elite!”

