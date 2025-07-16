wrestling / News

Carlos Silva Discusses Possibly Taking a Bump in TNA

July 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Wrestling Slammiversary 2025 logo, Carlos Silva bump Image Credit: TNA Wrestling

– During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, TNA President Carlos Silva was asked about possibly taking a bump in the ring. Although Silva noted that it’s not part of the plan, he did say, “You never say never” to the idea.

Regarding the topic, Carlos Silva didn’t seem keen on getting into a TNA ring to take a bump, stating (via Fightful), “You know, it’s not, it’s not part of the plan, right? I’m just right now, the biggest part of the character I’ve been is, is being who I am, which is the president of TNA ringside supporting or doing whatever, whatever I need to do support.” He continued, “But I guess, you never say never with these things.”

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. The main event features TNA World Champion and NXT Superstar Trick Williams defending his title against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a Triple Threat bout.

article topics :

Carlos Silva, Slammiversary, TNA, Jeffrey Harris

