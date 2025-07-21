Carlos Silva Wants To Elevate TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame With Recent Hire

In an interview with Fightful, TNA President Carlos Silva spoke about plans to elevate the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, which includes the recent hire of George Barris. Barris was the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a decade.

Silva said: “Yes. Yes, it definitely is going to. One small piece, we’ve actually added a great executive producer to the team guy by the name of George Barris, who’s been in around CBS and the Olympics for years and years.” Silva explained in a new interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. “By the way, was the president at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 10 years. So every Hall of Fame show that you saw on ESPN over the last 10 years was produced by George. George has a lot of ideas around how we take such great foundational things from our library and these great athletes and build stories around them for the Hall of Fame. So we are working very much on elevating the TNA Hall of Fame.“