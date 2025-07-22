Carlos Silva On Criticism Of Trick Williams & Jacy Jayne Holding TNA Titles After Slammiversary

TNA Slammiversary ended with two NXT stars holding the top TNA singles titles, something that TNA President Carlos Silva addressed earlier this week. Trick Williams retained the TNA World Championship at the event while Jacy Jayne captured the TNA Knockouts Championship, a decision that had some pushback from TNA fans online. Silva was asked in an appearance on the Battleground podcast how he would respond to fans that were disappointed in the matter, and he said he understands the concern and is happy that fans are talking about it.

“How do you respond?,” Silva began (per Fightful). “You respond that I understand and I get it. If you saw the look on my face, that’s all part of wrestling.”

He continued, “There were some great payoffs at Slammiversary with Leon (Slater) and there are going to be some great payoffs as we build again to Bound for Glory. These are the paths that happen as you build these matchups. For the fans, I guess what I would say is, I’m glad the fans are talking about it. That means we matter and they care. We care and we’re going to keep growing it together,” he said.

Both stars will be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.