– Is TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva teasing the long-awaited return of AJ Styles to the promotion? Yesterday, Carlos Silva shared a message regarding TNA Slammiversary 2025 on his social media, revealing that the stage for the event is being pushed back in order to accommodate more fans in the UBS Arena.

Carlos Silva wrote about adding additional seats for TNA Slammiversary, “We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans. This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL. #Slammiversary #TNA @ThisIsTNA”

Some are viewing Silva writing out “PHENOMENAL” in all caps as a reference to former TNA World Champion AJ Styles, who was called “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles in TNA. As of last week, TNA had over 3,500 tickets out for Slammiversary.

Earlier this year, AJ Styles said he’d be open to a one-off return to TNA. He said at the time, “I think it’d be fun to do something like that, like a one-off. I would definitely do it.” Styles wrestled his last match in TNA in early 2014, eventually leaving to wrestle in New Japan-Pro Wrestling. He would later debut in WWE in early 2016.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, July 20 in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.