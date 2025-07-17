Carlos Silva Plays Coy About Possible AJ Styles Appearance At TNA Slammiversary

TNA President Carlos Silva was asked about rumors of AJ Styles appearing at Slammiversary and had a coy answer. As noted, there have been rumors that Styles will be appearing at Sunday’s PPV after both Silva and TV Vice President Ross Forman said that the show will be “phenomenal.” Silva spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview ahead of the PPV and was asked directly if Styles would be at the show.

“It’s gonna be a phenomenal night,” Silva said. “That is exactly what I would tell you. I love the word phenomenal and I’ve done a bunch of phenomenal things over the years and Slammiversary’s definitely gonna be phenomenal.”

He continued, “Look, we’re all in the sports and entertainment space and we want to continue to build the excitement. I think Slammiversary is definitely going to be our biggest show ever. Some little pieces of that are all coming together to help make it the biggest night for sure.”

Styles is signed to WWE of course. If he does appear (which, to be clear, is not confirmed by anyone) it would be his first time doing so since 2014 outside of a congratulatory video for TNA’s 20th anniversary at Slammiversary 2022. This year’s Slammiversary takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV and TNA+.