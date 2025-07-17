– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva discussed the promotion’s partnership with WWE, crossing over with the NXT brand, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Silva on the changes since Anthem acquired TNA Wrestling: “Anthem bought the property in 18-19, and I think there’s been some ups and downs there. I think we’ve really kind of looked at sports and entertainment as a property and not just as a wrestling promotion. And in the world that we live in now, and maybe with the 25 years of experience that a lot of us have, and the team that we brought together has, we’re trying to bring all those things together to increase every little piece of TNA. It’s not just about having great wrestlers, it’s also about having great venues. It’s also about making sure the fans can get it — it’s selling merchandise, it’s bringing sponsors in, and it’s getting the right distribution deal.”

Carlos Silva on the TNA partnership with WWE NXT: “I think on top of it too, I think the WWE NXT partnership has been spectacular really, starting at Royal Rumble, continuing at WrestleMania. I mean, when you saw Joe Hendry run into WrestleMania, I was there. I mean, it was an amazing moment for TNA, and it was, you know, a great, great partnership really make that happen from the WWE and NXT side.”