Carmella Addresses Wardrobe Malfunction From WWE House Show (Video)

– As noted, Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella last Sunday at the WWE Supershow event in Louisville, Kentucky. Unfortunately for Carmella, she dealt with a wardrobe malfunction during the match.

A live video from the house show sees the back of Carmella’s top come undone, so she had to keep it covered while she continued the match. Carmella still finished the match despite the wardrobe malfunction, as seen in the clip below, when Belair pinned her with a rollup.

Carmella later commented on the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter. She wrote, “Y’all wish…… {Bikini Emoji].”

Carmella Wardrobe Malfunction at WWE House Show: pic.twitter.com/zou5UOsWhF — HANNIBAL (@DevonHannibal) July 27, 2021