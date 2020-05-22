Carmella and Corey Graves Getting Their Own Podcast Next Month

Corey Graves is about to get a second podcast and he’s bringing his girlfriend Carmella with him. The former Smackdown women’s champion posted a message about their upcoming audio venture on Twitter.

She wrote: “Big announcement 🗣 @wwegraves and I have a new podcast launching JUNE 11! Go follow @barewithuspod to keep up to date with all of the details!! Eeeeeek, so excited!!”

Big announcement 🗣 @wwegraves and I have a new podcast launching JUNE 11! Go follow @barewithuspod to keep up to date with all of the details!! Eeeeeek, so excited!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/gKCwfEDqfh — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) May 22, 2020

Graves currently hosts WWE After the Bell.