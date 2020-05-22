wrestling / News
Carmella and Corey Graves Getting Their Own Podcast Next Month
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
Corey Graves is about to get a second podcast and he’s bringing his girlfriend Carmella with him. The former Smackdown women’s champion posted a message about their upcoming audio venture on Twitter.
She wrote: “Big announcement 🗣 @wwegraves and I have a new podcast launching JUNE 11! Go follow @barewithuspod to keep up to date with all of the details!! Eeeeeek, so excited!!”
Big announcement 🗣 @wwegraves and I have a new podcast launching JUNE 11! Go follow @barewithuspod to keep up to date with all of the details!! Eeeeeek, so excited!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/gKCwfEDqfh
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) May 22, 2020
Graves currently hosts WWE After the Bell.
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Says Drew McIntyre Is Being Hurt by Poor WWE Writing, Says McIntyre Needs to Stand Up to WWE To Protect His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Undertaker Debuting ‘American Badass’ Character at WWE Judgment Day 2000, If He Liked the Idea Initially, Praises Calaway’s Courage
- Nikki Bella Explains Breakup With John Cena, She Didn’t Want to Force Him to Become a Father, Says a Cena Sex Story Got Taken Out of Her Book
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It