WWE News: Carmella on Promotional Trip in Australia and Likely Missing Smackdown Next Week, Finn Balor Poses for Familiar Photo, and Kofi Kingston Plays Referee at Rocket League for UpUpDownDown

– As previously reported, WWE world champion is currently in Australia to do promotional work for WWE. It appears that’s also the case for WWE Superstar and Smackdown women’s champion Carmella. She’s currently scheduled to be in Australia through Tuesday to do an interview with KIIS 1065. Additionally, she has another interview scheduled with Australian TV channel 9Go. You can check out the announcements on her media appearances below.

The champ @CarmellaWWE is heading down under and we need YOUR help for our exclusive Q&A! COMMENT below your question for the #SDLive champ! 😁 #9WWE pic.twitter.com/cxXOlBL6BM — 9Go! (@9Go) June 21, 2018

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring Team Kofi vs. Team Ayers for Rocket League. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor stopped at a local Cracker Barrel and posed for a photo with a question mark. It’s similar to other photos with the Bullet Club taking a similar photo while they are on the road. You can check out the photos below.