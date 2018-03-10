WWE News: Carmella and Big E Want Another Chance In Mixed Match Challenge, Matt Hardy On Jeremy Borash’s WWE Hiring, Another Sheamus Workout

– Xavier Woods posted a new video to Facebook in which Carmella and Big E campaign for a second chance in the Mixed Match Challenge. One of the eliminated teams will get another chance against either Rusev & Lana or Bobby Roode & Charlotte.

– In an interview with SPORTbible, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on WWE hiring Jeremy Borash.

He said: “Personally I am very glad that Jeremy Borash is here in WWE. He’s got a great mind; a very creative person, a good friend of mine and he just deserves to work here. Coming to the WWE often validates your career in the business and he was kind of the glue that was keeping TNA together in many, many ways over the years. The fact that he’s here and actually hired by Triple H, and his role is to be an important part of NXT, I am very happy he’s got the opportunity. It’s something he’s deserving of.”

– Sheamus has posted a new workout video in which he works his chest, bicep, and back.