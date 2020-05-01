wrestling / News

Carmella Posts Video Impersonating Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon

May 1, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Carmella

Carmella continues to impersonate various WWE women stars. Last week, she posted impersonation videos of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, and today, she posted a video impersonating Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon from their 2014 feud. Check out the video below.

And here are her impersonations from last week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brie Bella, Carmella, Stephanie McMahon, Ashish

More Stories

loading