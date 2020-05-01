wrestling / News
Carmella Posts Video Impersonating Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon
May 1, 2020 | Posted by
Carmella continues to impersonate various WWE women stars. Last week, she posted impersonation videos of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, and today, she posted a video impersonating Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon from their 2014 feud. Check out the video below.
And here are her impersonations from last week.
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 21, 2020
Round 2.. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hBEdkhoWTB
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 22, 2020
