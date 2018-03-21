Carmella Comments on Her Cash-In Attempt on Smackdown

– WWE Money in the Bank holder Carmella commented on her unsuccessful attempt to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on last night’s edition of Smackdown. You can read her tweet tweet below.

During last night’s Smackdown, she ran out with a referee during the Charlotte vs. Natalya match. However, Charlotte knocked her out before the Money in the Bank contract was cashed in. Natalya was then able to use the distraction to roll up and defeat Charlotte.

While it didn’t work out for Carmella last night, she noted that she is still in fact Ms. Money in the Bank. You can check out 411’s coverage of last night’s Smackdown RIGHT HERE.