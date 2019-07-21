wrestling / News
Carmella Celebrates Three Years on WWE Main Roster
– Carmella celebrated her third anniversary on the WWE main roster over the weekend. The WWE star posted to Instagram with a photo gallery looking back at her career on Raw and Smackdown so far and reflecting on her accomplishments. She wrote:
Three years ago today I was the very last person drafted to #SDLive. I went from Ms. Irrelevant to Ms. MITB. I’d much rather be underestimated than overhyped. It’s been an incredible three years and I’ve even exceeded my own expectations. Never let your circumstances hinder your goals. Take every opportunity you’re given and blow it out of the water. You can create your own success with the very little you are given. I had to knock the damn door down and show them what I’m made of. Oh, and keep underestimating me, I’ve had a blast proving y’all wrong for the last three years. MELLA IS MONEY.
View this post on Instagram
Three years ago today I was the very last person drafted to #SDLive. I went from Ms Irrelevant to Ms MITB. I’d much rather be underestimated than overhyped. Its been an incredible three years and I’ve even exceeded my own expectations. Never let your circumstances hinder your goals. Take every opportunity you’re given and blow it out of the water. You can create your own success with the very little you are given. I had to knock the damn door down and show them what I’m made of. Oh, and keep underestimating me, I’ve had a blast proving y’all wrong for the last three years. MELLA IS MONEY. 🤑
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Responds to Mark Henry Saying She’s Coming Off as Arrogant, Henry Replies
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Claiming He Was Busy to Get Out of Conference Call in TNA, How Much Authority He Had
- Seth Rollins Says The Wild Card Rule ‘Muddled Things Up,’ Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common