wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Claims To Be Ready For Asuka, Behind The Scenes Of WWE’s ECW Photo Shoot, New Bella Twins Video,
July 12, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella posted the following on Twitter about her match with Asuka at Extreme Rules…
.@RealEllsworth will see it from a #SharkCage but EVERYONE will get a chance to see me beat @AsukaWWE … again at #ExtremeRules 🤑🤜🏼🤡 pic.twitter.com/gbFBgxHiTq
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 12, 2018
– Here is a behind the scenes video from WWE’s ECW photo shoot…
– Here is a video of Birdie playing with mother Brie & auntie Nikki…