Carmella Comments on Moonwalk DDT: ‘I Can Do It Better’

– Carmella has commented on a viral video of a Michael Jackson impersonator doing a moonwalking DDT, saying she “can do it better.” The Smackdown Women’s Champion, who refers to herself as the “moonwalking, trash talking, Princess of Staten Island,” was tagged (apparently, several times) in the video of the impersonator hitting Jorel Nelson with a Moonwalk into a DDT at a Future Stars Of Wrestling show in Las Vegas.

You can see the video, as well as Carmella’s response teasingf her own version coming soon:

This is the greatest thing that’s ever happened …. #moonwalkddt pic.twitter.com/mWlv4XT0LI — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) July 6, 2018