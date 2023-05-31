Carmella & Corey Graves Announce Gender of Baby, Due in November

– WWE’s Corey Graves and Carmella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show this week to talk about their pregnancy journey. The couple revealed they are having a baby boy, and they are due in November. Carmella also spoke about her struggles with infertility and overcoming her ectopic pregnancy. Below are some highlights (via PWInsider):

Carmella on going public with her struggles: “It was really important for me to share my story. When I had the first miscarriage, we dealt with it privately. I think only we knew, my parents and my sister, and that was it.” She continued, “I just felt like that’s what you do. People don’t talk about miscarriage, people don’t talk about the loss of their child. I didn’t know anyone that had a miscarriage. So, when it happened again, I thought well this is…it was the most isolating experience, I felt so alone, it was devastating. Especially with it being an ectopic, I barely knew what an ectopic pregnancy was and when it happened again I just felt like, how do I take this and spin it into somewhat of a positive note, if that’s even possible?”

Carmella on processing her miscarriages: “There’s almost this shame, like what did I do wrong? How could I have changed this outcome? Could I have done something differently? And it turns out, there’s nothing I could have done to change the outcome. That was just what happened. And I mean it was awful but I felt like if I’m going through this, surely there are other women out there going through the same thing, so let me share my journey so I can at least be a little more open about it and talk about it. Like I said, the first miscarriage, I didn’t know anyone that had a miscarriage. And when I finally shared it, women came out of the woodwork sharing their experience – women I even knew, some of my friends, they were like ‘This happened to me but I was just too scared to talk about it.’”