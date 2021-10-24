wrestling / News

Carmella & Corey Graves Get Engaged (Pic)

October 24, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Carmella Sasha Banks WWE Smackdown

Carmella and Corey Graves are now engaged to be married. Carmella confirmed the news by tweeting a photo of her kissing Graves and showing off her new engagement ring.

The two have been dating since 2019.

“Best birthday ever 🥰🥂”

Congratulations to the couple.

