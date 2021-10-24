wrestling / News
Carmella & Corey Graves Get Engaged (Pic)
October 24, 2021 | Posted by
Carmella and Corey Graves are now engaged to be married. Carmella confirmed the news by tweeting a photo of her kissing Graves and showing off her new engagement ring.
The two have been dating since 2019.
“Best birthday ever 🥰🥂”
Congratulations to the couple.
Best birthday ever 🥰🥂 pic.twitter.com/tYb1PgG33K
— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) October 24, 2021
