Carmella & Corey Graves Reveal Their First Wrestling Crushes Growing Up

Carmella and Corey Graves recently talked about growing up as wrestling fans and who their first wrestling-related crushes were. The two were guests on the Barstool Rasslin’ podcast where Carmella talked about her crushes on Sean Waltman and Scott Hall, while Graves mentioned ECW stars Beulah McGillicutty and Francine. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On her first wrestling crush: “1-2-3 Kid. If you want me to be 1,000% honest, I loved the 1-2-3 Kid.”

On moving on to Razor Ramon afterward: “When I got a little bit older, then, obviously Razor Ramon, like are you kidding me? My dad actually wrestled him in his debut match. I loved Razor Ramon, but if I’m being 1,000% honest, the first time I ever saw the 1-2-3 Kid, I was like, ‘Oh, he is so cool.’”

Graves on his wrestling crushes: “I got really into ECW when I was growing up and I think like Beulah McGillicutty and Francine because they weren’t like the glitz and glamour. It was kind of like, these chicks are hardcore. I was really into that. I think those would probably be the first off the top of my head.”