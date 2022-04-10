wrestling / News
Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
April 10, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 38 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s gallery featured 38 photos in celebration of last weekend’s WrestleMania 38. This week’s photos feature Roman Reigns, Carmella and Corey Graves’ wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/f2PT36d43S pic.twitter.com/2gEQRnYnmK
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon’s Potential Succession Plan For WWE, Possibility Of WWE Sale
- Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows
- Randy Orton On What He Wants His Legacy To Be In WWE, His Backlash 2004 Match With Mick Foley
- WWE Main Roster Talent Earn At least $250,000 Annually, According to Triple H