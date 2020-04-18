wrestling / News
Carmella & Dana Brooke to Challenge For Women’s Tag Team Titles on Next Week’s Smackdown
April 17, 2020 | Posted by
Carmella & Dana Brooke have a title shot on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that the challenge from the two to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross has been made official, and the match will take place on next Friday’s episode.
The match comes as Brooke has earned a spot in the women’s “Climb the Corporate Ladder” Money in the Bank match by defeating Naomi on tonight’s episode.
Also set for next week are Money in the Bank qualifiers, with Drew Gulak facing Corbin & Sasha Banks Banks taking on Lacey Evans. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
