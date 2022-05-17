Carmella Defends Corey Graves’ Commentary Concerning Sasha Banks And Naomi

Monday’s WWE Raw was originally set to feature a big six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi to determine the new number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. As has been reported Banks and Naomi left the show early frustrated with their creative direction. The incident forced a major script change and Becky Lynch and Adam Pearce recorded a segment to explain the change to the main event of the show.

During commentary, Corey Graves said, “Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out”, which is drawing a lot of interest as it is believed this was a likely a direct line told to Graves by Vince McMahon to say. When a fan asked Carmella to “get her man” in reference to what he said about the situation, Carmella responded by saying that Graves was just doing his job, “Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants. He does his job. Period.”