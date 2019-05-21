wrestling / News
Carmella Deletes Mandy Rose Tweet Saying She’s Unsafe in the Ring
– It looks like there was some drama on Twitter between WWE Superstars Carmella and Mandy Rose. Fightful reports that WWE Superstar Carmella recently tweeted and later deleted a response to a recent exchange with Mandy Rose, basically saying that Rose was an unsafe worker who should go back to NXT.
Carmella wrote in the now deleted tweet, “Trust me, I don’t wanna look like you babe. You could never pull off both. Also, got back to NXT and learn how to be safe in the ring.” You can check out the initial exchange that led to Carmella’s now-deleted tweet below. You can also check out a screenshot of the deleted tweet at the above link.
Robbed??! Or just poorly executed?? #karma #MITB https://t.co/Szte9tmvak
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) May 20, 2019
Aw how’s your knee hunny? Also, go back to being a brunette, you’re never gonna look like me. 🙅♀️ #MITB #GodsGreatestCreation https://t.co/kStKE9810L
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 20, 2019
