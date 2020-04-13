wrestling / News
Carmella Denies She Tested Positive For COVID-19
Cross one name off your speculation card for the WWE employee who tested positive for COVID-19, because Carmella says it’s not her. The WWE star took to her Twitter account to deny a rumor floating around that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
As you can see below, Carmella said, “I appreciate your concern, but don’t believe everything you read on the internet. Fortunately, I’ve been healthy through all of this.”
As noted earlier this weekend, WWE confirmed that an employee tested positive for the virus. The unnamed employee in question last had contact with WWE talent on March 26th according to the company.
I appreciate your concern, but don’t believe everything you read on the internet. Fortunately, I’ve been healthy through all of this. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/bqNbjTzhJm
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 12, 2020
