Carmella Discusses How Long She’ll Continue to Wrestle, Her Goals Beyond Wrestling

– Carmella spoke with the Fayetteville Observer for a new interview discussing her WWE career and more. A few excerpts from the interview are below:

On how her cheerleader experience prepared her for wrestling: “It’s all about time management. I really learned how to manage my time because I was going to college full time when I was cheering for the Pats. I got my bachelor’s in marketing, so it’s really about balancing work and school and personal life and now being on the road. We’re on the road (a lot). It’s all about finding a balance in getting sleep, going to the gym, watching tapes to learn and practice and hone your craft and having some semblance of a personal life. And also just being in front of a crowd. I love being in front of a crowd — I feed off their energy — so I think that really helped me, as well.”

On how long she’ll continue to wrestle: “That’s a great question. I have no idea. There’s no cap. Right now I’m 32 years old, and I’m having a blast. I don’t know what the future holds, but I want to continue to be a part of this women’s revolution and make history. Right now is the best time to be a lady wrestler, especially in the WWE. We’re just taking over. I’m not ready to slow down anytime soon.”

On now being a good time to be a female wrestler: “Yes, we’re in the middle of a women’s revolution. The women are making history left and right. I was lucky enough to be the very first woman in a ladder match for the money in the bank contract for the women and that was a historical moment and I’m so grateful that my name will always go down in history for that. But you know, the women are main eventing now, and that wasn’t something that was ever heard of before for the women. We’re just breaking barriers, and I couldn’t be more proud of our women.”

On her goals beyond wrestling: “Right now I’m really just focused on getting the SmackDown championship back. But beyond wrestling, I’m really trying to use my voice and platform to spread a message to young girls that they can do whatever it is they want to do. Nowadays there’s so much negativity with social media and everyone’s physical image. I’m trying to help little girls know that, whatever it is they want to do they can do it. If you’re getting bullied or you’re getting made fun of for the way you look or anything like that, you can’t listen to what those people say, you have to believe in yourself and know that anything you can put your mind to, you can make happen. It’s all about believing in yourself and being true to who you are.”