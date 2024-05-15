Carmella Has Been Dealing With Drop Foot Since Giving Birth, Hopes To Return Soon

In an interview with The Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Carmella gave an update on her health after giving birth, noting that she’s been dealing with drop foot during her time away. The condition is a gait abnormality that usually happens for a variety of reasons, mostly commonly due to nerve injury. Carmella noted that she was injured during labor, which lasted for sixty hours.

She said: “Of course. I miss the fans. I miss performing. I fell in love with that and have been doing it for 11 years. More than anything, I want to prove to myself, ‘I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivering, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,’ but I’d love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself. Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with, what is called drop foot. I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot, it’s hard to lift. I’m literally limping around everywhere. It’s gotten better, but I’ve been wrestling for 11 years, and other than some concussions, knock on wood, never had any injuries. Now, I have a major injury from delivering my son.“