Carmella Earns Women’s Championship Match On This Week’s Smackdown (Pics, Video)
Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley has a new challenger following the Smackdown main event, and it is Carmella. Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Dana Brooke in the main event of this week’s episode to earn a shot at Bayley and the title at a future date.
After the match, Bayley — who had attacked Naomi during the match — hit the ring and attacked Carmella, leaving her lying. You can see pics and video below from the match.
No date is yet confirmed for the match; though Super ShowDown would seem the likely choice, WWE has not yet listed the match for the show on WWE.com.
