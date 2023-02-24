Carmella Discusses Her Ectopic Pregnancy & Recovery, Says Stephanie McMahon Was ‘So Supportive’

Carmella was out of action for several months after suffering an ectopic pregnancy, and she recently opened up about dealing with the situation and how Stephanie McMahon was supportive of her during the ordeal. As previously reported, the WWE star announced back in October that she underwent a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy, and she appeared on today’s After the Bell and talked about the situation. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc”

On her ectopic pregnancy: “It’s something that a lot of women don’t actually make it through, so I feel very fortunate. And that’s what’s so crazy; my friends, family? No one realized how extreme this is. My husband included! I’m just so grateful I listened to my body. There was a moment where I wasn’t sure what was happening; my stomach was killing me, [so] I asked you to take me to the emergency room. […] Once I realized it was, in fact, an ectopic pregnancy, which — not to get super technical — [means] it’s in your fallopian tube, not in your uterus, so at any point, basically, it can explode and you can bleed to death. Which is insane to think about!”

On recovering from the situation: “I was on bedrest for four weeks straight, couldn’t do anything — but then I’m also processing the loss of our baby. I was in a deep depression for a while … I have never felt so alone. Because it’s kind of like blaming yourself: ‘What did I do wrong? How could I have prevented this?’ But [it] turns out there’s nothing I could have done. It’s just how your body reacts. And women came out of the woodwork; that’s why I wanted to share my story … If I’m going through this, surely there are other women out there … or anyone going through that.”

On Stephanie McMahon being a source of support: “She was so supportive of me through all of it. Reached out to me several times, we had several phone conversations about it… [I’m] forever grateful.”

On returning to the ring: “I’m so grateful that I’m able to return to the moonwalking, trash-talking princess of Staten Island.”