WWE News: Carmella Has Travel Issues On The Way To Australia, Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

– Carmella is headed to Australia for a WWE promotional tour but seemed to have some travel issues getting there. She is set to appear on the 7NEWS Morning Show in about 20 hours for an interview, then will appear at the Oz Comic Con, replacing Dolph Ziggler on the trip.

I just wanna get to Australia!!! Please help me @united 😩😩😩 https://t.co/g4GXj7d4n3 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) June 6, 2019

– The following matches are set for next week’s NXT UK:

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Joseph Conners

* Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel & WALTER

– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK: