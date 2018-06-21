wrestling / News
Various News: Carmella Heads to Australia For Media Tour, Free Bryan Danielson vs. Christopher Daniels Match, WWE Graphic on Most Successful IC Champions
June 21, 2018 | Posted by
– Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella is currently headed to Australia for WWE promotional events…
Y’all, I’m so excited…. I’m on my way to AUSTRALIA!!! 🇦🇺 The Mellabration tour rolls on… 🤑💸
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) June 21, 2018
The champ @CarmellaWWE is heading down under and we need YOUR help for our exclusive Q&A!
COMMENT below your question for the #SDLive champ! 😁 #9WWE pic.twitter.com/cxXOlBL6BM
— 9Go! (@9Go) June 21, 2018
– Here is an ROH throwback match with Bryan Danielson vs. Christopher Daniels…
– WWE tweeted out this Intercontinental Championship graphic…
Will @HEELZiggler or @mikethemiz ever catch @IAmJericho? pic.twitter.com/MVg8Qrbfmd
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2018