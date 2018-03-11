WWE News: Carmella Hints at Cashing in Her Money in the Bank Contract Tonight, Fans Polled on If John Cena Will Win His 17th World Title Tonight

– WWE Superstar and Money in the Bank contract holder, Carmella, posted a tweet earlier about how she moon walks past the people trying to find their path. Will Carmella cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase tonight after Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott at tonight’s event? The tweet seems to hint as such. You can check out Carmella’s tweet below.

Everyone is trying to find their path.

I'm just moon walkin’ right past them. #MellaIsMoney #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/ALGqw4aDaE — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) March 11, 2018

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking if John Cena will win his 17th world title at Fastlane 2018 tonight. With a win, John Cena would break Ric Flair’s famous 16 world title reigns, which Cena is currently tied with. Currently, fans voted “No” at 64 percent of the pole, and 36 percent voted “Yes.”

Tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2018 event is set for the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.