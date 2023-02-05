Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return for WWE Raw Tomorrow

– As noted, Carmella returned to WWE on last week’s Monday Night Raw, announcing that she will be competing in the Fatal 4-Way qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber Match. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion hyped her in-ring return earlier today on Twitter.

Carmella tweeted, “Orlandoooooo… y’all better bring it tomorrow!! I can’t WAIT to be back in that ring, baby!!” You can view Carmella’s tweet below: