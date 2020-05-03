wrestling / News
Carmella Impersonates The Shield in Latest Video
May 3, 2020 | Posted by
Carmella’s run of impersonations has taken a trip into Shield territory. The Smackdown star posted her latest Instagram video, which sees her take on the roles of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. You can see them below.
Carmella has been doing impersonation videos for the last couple of weeks including Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and Bayley and Sasha Banks.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On Today’s Wrestling Audience: ‘No Matter What You Say, It’s Wrong To Somebody’
- The Rock Shares Joking Tweet for His 48th Birthday, Vince McMahon Tweets Him Birthday Message
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Matt Hardy Acted Backstage After Lita & Edge Got Together, On If Matt Rubbed The Former WCW Guys The Wrong Way