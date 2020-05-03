wrestling / News

Carmella Impersonates The Shield in Latest Video

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Smackdown

Carmella’s run of impersonations has taken a trip into Shield territory. The Smackdown star posted her latest Instagram video, which sees her take on the roles of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. You can see them below.

Carmella has been doing impersonation videos for the last couple of weeks including Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Sierra Hotel India Echo Lima Delta

Carmella, The Shield, Jeremy Thomas

